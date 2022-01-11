Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.64) Per Share

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg forecasts that the company will earn ($3.64) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $13.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Robert G. Shepler bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188 over the last three months.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

