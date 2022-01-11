Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alarm.com were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

