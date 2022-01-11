Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,562 shares during the period. Vir Biotechnology makes up 3.1% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $155,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 16.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,697,195. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

