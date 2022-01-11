Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 261,333 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,333 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25,652.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 724.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 241,834 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 67,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

