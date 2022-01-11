Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $89.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51. Albany International has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last three months. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.