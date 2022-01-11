Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,018 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQN opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

