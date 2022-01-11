Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.
Shares of ALGS opened at $3.73 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 180,709 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.