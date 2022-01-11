Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of ALGS opened at $3.73 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.42.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 180,709 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

