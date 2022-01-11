Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NYSE:ATI opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at $175,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

