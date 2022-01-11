Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Neeta Patel Buys 153 Shares

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel purchased 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £494.19 ($670.82).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 141 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £493.50 ($669.88).

Allianz Technology Trust stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 314.50 ($4.27). 1,157,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,767. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 237 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 386 ($5.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.50.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

