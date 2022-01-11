AllSafe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $117,479.43 and approximately $20.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

