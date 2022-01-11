alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Friday. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

