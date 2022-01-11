Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 695,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

