Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get Altus Power alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMPS. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Altus Power stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,197. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.