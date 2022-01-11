Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 111,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth $235,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

