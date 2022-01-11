Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,452.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3,433.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

