Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $119.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMBA. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $154.47 on Monday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -186.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

