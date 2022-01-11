Ambrosus (AMB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351,917.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and approximately $351,917.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,121,433 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

