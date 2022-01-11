AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. 19,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

