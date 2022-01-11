Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 16,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

