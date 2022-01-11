Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

AMGN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

