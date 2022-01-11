Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

