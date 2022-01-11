Analysts Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARBK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,879. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

