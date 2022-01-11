Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.85 EPS

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.81. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

EXR stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.02. 27,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,726. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

