Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.47. 74,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,776. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

