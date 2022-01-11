Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.