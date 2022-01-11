Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. 3,600,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $50,841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,247,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 335,539 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.