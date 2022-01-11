Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $464.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce sales of $464.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.10 million to $474.00 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $213.58. The company had a trading volume of 581,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average of $197.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,128 shares of company stock worth $1,723,760. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

