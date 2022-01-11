Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,985,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $316.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

