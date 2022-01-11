Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Post $2.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.80. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 124.38%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.