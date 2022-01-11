Analysts Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) PT at $0.67

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNDSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.57) to €0.57 ($0.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from €0.70 ($0.80) to €0.72 ($0.82) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.76) to €0.73 ($0.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of BNDSY stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.