Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) PT at GBX 556

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 556 ($7.55).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.94) to GBX 630 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get British Land alerts:

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($33,729.12).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 547.20 ($7.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 554.40 ($7.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 521.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 513.81. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.03%.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.