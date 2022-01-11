Analysts Set frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Target Price at $54.20

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in frontdoor by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after buying an additional 1,333,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,257,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,927,000 after purchasing an additional 818,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 445,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,002,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

