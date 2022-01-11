Analysts Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) PT at $30.00

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after purchasing an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Meritor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Meritor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

