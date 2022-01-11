Analysts Set On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) PT at GBX 428.33

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 428.33 ($5.81).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTB shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.43) to GBX 320 ($4.34) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.16) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Shares of On the Beach Group stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 293 ($3.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,167,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.14. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 517 ($7.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of £485.76 million and a P/E ratio of -15.29.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.