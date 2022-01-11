Analysts Set Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Target Price at $137.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY opened at $16.19 on Friday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.