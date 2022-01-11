Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bionomics (BNOX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ: BNOX) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2022 – Bionomics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Bionomics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Bionomics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Bionomics is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Bionomics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNOX stock opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Bionomics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

