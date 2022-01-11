Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR) in the last few weeks:

1/4/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £180 ($244.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/4/2022 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £193 ($261.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/29/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £180 ($244.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/29/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £193 ($261.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/23/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £180 ($244.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/23/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £193 ($261.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/10/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £162 ($219.90) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/1/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £150 ($203.61) price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £170.90 ($231.98) to £171.90 ($233.34). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a £170 ($230.76) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a £170 ($230.76) price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £180 ($244.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/18/2021 – Flutter Entertainment was given a new £193 ($261.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/15/2021 – Flutter Entertainment had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £175 ($237.55) price target on the stock.

Shares of FLTR opened at £111.40 ($151.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of GBX 9,912 ($134.55) and a one year high of £196.81 ($267.15). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.56 billion and a PE ratio of -267.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

