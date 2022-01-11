Analyzing Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kyocera alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kyocera and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 65.77%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Kyocera.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyocera and Navitas Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.55 $848.01 million $3.29 18.77 Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 7.55% 4.92% 3.69% Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kyocera beats Navitas Semiconductor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.