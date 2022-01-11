Analyzing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) & Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -69.43% -4.08% Nissan Motor 0.51% -0.03% -0.01%

5.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lightning eMotors and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Nissan Motor 1 0 3 0 2.50

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.01%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Nissan Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.31 -$4.22 billion $0.21 51.55

Lightning eMotors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nissan Motor.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Nissan Motor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business. The company was founded on December 26, 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

