Analyzing Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) & Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Velocity Acquisition and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 1 3 2 0 2.17

Baozun has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.17%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Baozun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baozun $1.36 billion 0.74 $65.25 million $0.03 464.67

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Baozun 0.26% 0.42% 0.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baozun beats Velocity Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

