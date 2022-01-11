Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.80

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.49 ($0.05). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,120,576 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £8.81 million and a P/E ratio of -17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.80.

About Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

