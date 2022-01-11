Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Gap Up to $34.22

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.22, but opened at $35.41. Anika Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 703 shares traded.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $500.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

