Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,397 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 756,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

