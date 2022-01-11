Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as low as C$0.68. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 76,323 shares trading hands.

ATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 19.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.5899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee purchased 50,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,324.30. Insiders bought a total of 90,500 shares of company stock worth $83,125 over the last 90 days.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

