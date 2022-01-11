Anyswap Price Tops $16.08 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for $16.08 or 0.00038780 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $299.79 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00081608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.57 or 0.07423023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,487.43 or 1.00034268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00067953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

