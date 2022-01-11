Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.73.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

