Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.73.
APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.57.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
