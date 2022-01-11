Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 151.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of APLS opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.