Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

