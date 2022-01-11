AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $116.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APP. Truist lifted their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.81.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $1,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,309,192 shares of company stock valued at $762,056,431. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

