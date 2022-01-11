Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Down to $8.91

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $8.08. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARBE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.